Former Intelligence Chief Retired Major General Kapila Hendawitharana was grilled again todayby the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division.
Hendawitharana was questioned for almost eight hours about his involvement in arranging a multi-million rupees payment from a Jaffna-based satellite television group.
Former Intelligence Chief Hendawithrana was summoned over several monetary transaction that are investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
He arrived at 08:30 on Thursday morning and left after 05:30 p..
He was questioned by the FCID on Wednesday as well.
