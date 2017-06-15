Latest update June 15th, 2017 10:42 PM

FCID questions retired Major General Kapila Hendawitharana

FCID questions retired Major General Kapila Hendawitharana

Former Intelligence Chief Retired Major General Kapila Hendawitharana was grilled again todayby the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division.

Hendawitharana was questioned for almost eight hours about his involvement in arranging a multi-million rupees payment from a Jaffna-based satellite television group.

Former Intelligence Chief Hendawithrana was summoned over several monetary transaction that are investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He arrived at 08:30 on Thursday morning and left after 05:30 p..

He was questioned by the FCID on Wednesday as well.

 


