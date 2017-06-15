Former Intelligence Chief Retired Major General Kapila Hendawitharana was grilled again todayby the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division.

Hendawitharana was questioned for almost eight hours about his involvement in arranging a multi-million rupees payment from a Jaffna-based satellite television group.

Former Intelligence Chief Hendawithrana was summoned over several monetary transaction that are investigated under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He arrived at 08:30 on Thursday morning and left after 05:30 p..

He was questioned by the FCID on Wednesday as well.