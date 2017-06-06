Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa makes statement to CID on “Tripoli Camp”

Former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has informed the Criminal Investigations Department that the Tripoli camp of the Sri Lanka Army, could not have been established without the knowledge of former Army Commander, Sarath Fonseka.

Charges have been leveled against several army intelligence officers who served at the said camp, including the assault of journalist Keith Noyahr.

The case pertaining to the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr was taken up before Mount Lavinia Additional Magistrate Lochana Abeywickrema, yesterday.

At the hearing, six suspects including a Major who served at the Tripoli camp were produced before court.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department presented facts before court regarding the statement recorded from former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

In his statement, Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said, the Tripoli camp with thirty-seven army intelligence officers, could not have functioned without the knowledge of the Army Commander at the time.

The CID has already informed court regarding phone conversations between the Head of Joint Intelligence Unit at that time, Kapila Hendawitharana and Director of Army Intelligence Unit and how direct phone calls were made through to the Major who is currently in remand custody.

According to the statement by Gotabhaya Rajapaksa to the CID, he had made the phone calls to the Head of Joint Intelligence Unit, Kapila Hendawitharana and the Inspector General of Police at that time, following instructions issued by the former President and the editor of the newspaper to which Keith Noyahr was attached to.

The court ordered the suspects to be placed in remand custody until June 14.