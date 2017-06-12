Floods, drought bring about two weather situations (Video)

Jun 12, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, Weather 0
The downpour which fell on Sri Lanka in late May wrecked havoc across four districts as landslides and floods affected over half a million people, over two hundred dead and scores missing.
But the heavy rainfall in the Central Hills has rejuvenated several key waterfalls in the region.
While the waterfalls roar with new life, restoring the beauty of central hills, the National Building Research Organisation has issued a warning for landslides and cut failures.
The warning is in effect for the districts of:
The South West part of Sri Lanka is still recovering from the recent floods and landslides.
But up in the North, East and North-West parts of the Island, close to 200,000 people in 11 districts are affected by the drought.
The drought affected districts are as follows:
