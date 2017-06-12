Floods, drought bring about two weather situations (Video)

The downpour which fell on Sri Lanka in late May wrecked havoc across four districts as landslides and floods affected over half a million people, over two hundred dead and scores missing.

But the heavy rainfall in the Central Hills has rejuvenated several key waterfalls in the region.

Devon Falls

St. Clair’s Falls

Laxapana Falls

Lover’s Leap

Ravana Falls

Diyaluma Falls

Murray Falls

But it’s still not all smiles…

While the waterfalls roar with new life, restoring the beauty of central hills, the National Building Research Organisation has issued a warning for landslides and cut failures.

The warning is in effect for the districts of:

Ratnapura

Kegalle

Galle

Kalutara

Matara

Hambantota.

One country, two contrasting weather situations

The South West part of Sri Lanka is still recovering from the recent floods and landslides.

But up in the North, East and North-West parts of the Island, close to 200,000 people in 11 districts are affected by the drought.

The drought affected districts are as follows:

Jaffna (worst affected)

Trincomalee

Ampara

Batticaloa

Mullaitivu

Killinochchi

Puttalam

Vavuniya