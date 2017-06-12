Latest update June 12th, 2017 12:30 PM

Floods, drought bring about two weather situations (Video)

The downpour which fell on Sri Lanka in late May wrecked havoc across four districts as landslides and floods affected over half a million people, over two hundred dead and scores missing.

But the heavy rainfall in the Central Hills has rejuvenated several key waterfalls in the region.

  • Devon Falls
  • St. Clair’s Falls
  • Laxapana Falls
  • Lover’s Leap
  • Ravana Falls
  • Diyaluma Falls
  • Murray Falls

But it’s still not all smiles…

While the waterfalls roar with new life, restoring the beauty of central hills, the National Building Research Organisation has issued a warning for landslides and cut failures.

The warning is in effect for the districts of:

  • Ratnapura
  • Kegalle
  • Galle
  • Kalutara
  • Matara
  • Hambantota.

One country, two contrasting weather situations

The South West part of Sri Lanka is still recovering from the recent floods and landslides.

But up in the North, East and North-West parts of the Island, close to 200,000 people in 11 districts are affected by the drought.

The drought affected districts are as follows:

  • Jaffna (worst affected)
  • Trincomalee
  • Ampara
  • Batticaloa
  • Mullaitivu
  • Killinochchi
  • Puttalam
  • Vavuniya

