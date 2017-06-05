Five countries cut ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’ support

Jun 05, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, World 0
Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen have cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror, in the Gulf Arab region’s most serious diplomatic crisis in years.
The countries claim that Qatar backs Islamic State (IS) and al- Qaeda, which Qatar has denied.
The countries noted they have planned to break off all land, air and sea traffic with Qatar and eject it’s diplomats from their territories.
Qatar was also expelled from a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.
Yemen’s internationally backed government, which no longer holds its capital and large portions of the country, also cut relations with Qatar, as did the government based in eastern Libya.
