Jun 21, 2017 Local, Sports 0

Fitness tests compulsory for national teams: Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara

The Minister of Sports has taken a firm stance on his view on the fitness of sportsmen.

Minister of Sports, Dayasiri Jayasekara insisted that every sportsman must undergo a fitness test to give a final decision. If one passes the test he will be included in the team, is the stance.

“It does not matter even if the player is talented. They build their physique here and go play in India. They have played mostly for money and not for the country. If they are making various allegations, first tell them to improve their fitness level,” said Minister of Sports.

 

 


