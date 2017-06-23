Latest update June 23rd, 2017 10:23 PM

Fake letter issued to media on BASL letterhead

Jun 23, 2017 Local 0

A fake letter has been issued to the media under the letterhead of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka.

The letter, which had been addressed to President Maithripala Sirisena, criticises actions taken by the president when appointing president’s counsels.

The letter dated May 18, 2017 has been signed by an individual who identifies himself merely as Director General.

When inquiries were made,  Bar Association President U.R. de Silva denied that the BASL had issued such a letter adding that they have informed the police to find the perpetrators and initiate legal action.


