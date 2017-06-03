Extreme Weather: Relief operations in full swing as the concerned join in

Several parties have come together to help those affected in the downpour that fell upon South-West Sri Lanka, causing floods and landslides all around.

World Vision

World Vision Lanka collaborated with the Sirasa Shakthi TV1 Sahana Yathra on Friday, June 2in distributing dry rations to flood victims in the Galle District.

Relief was distributed to nearly 300 families in

Hakkapitiya

Pothmulla

Maduketta

Ambalagama

Batuwangala

Batuwangala West.

Neluwa

*Neluwa was one of the most severely affected regions.

The World Food Programme and the European Union

The country head of World Food Programme handed over the aid material to the Minister of Disaster Management, Anura Priyadarshana Yapa.

The European Union has also joined the World Food Programme in providing aid to be distributed among those affected in the weather conditions.

The EU has decided to provide 300,000 Euros (Rs. 51 million) as relief aid to Sri Lanka.

According to a release by the European Commission, the EU funded assistance will focus on the most pressing needs of the affected families.

Norway has come forward with 10 million Norwegian krone (Around Rs. 180 million) as flood and landslide relief to Sri Lanka. According to the Norwegian embassy, the funds are channeled through the UN and organizations that are already working to assist the affected areas.

Salvation Army

Despite their own property being inundated by floods, officers of the Salvation Army has joined in the relief efforts.

Their relief work were initially hindered because of the floods which affected the SA property, but as the water levels dropped, relief operations commenced in full-swing.

Captain Felix Kumaravel, SA secretary for Business Administration in Sri Lanka says that truck-loads of supplies have been dispatched from its HQ in Colombo.

The Salvation Army’s International Headquarters has released funds to assist relief work.