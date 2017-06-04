Extreme Weather: Predictions and warnings

Jun 04, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider, Weather 0
The National Building Research Organisation’s landslide and earth-slip watch has been extended for another 24 hours as more areas have been warned of more possible landslides.
The warnings have been issued to the following areas:
Ratnapura district
Kegalle district
Galle district
Kalutara district
Matara district
Nuwara-Eliya district
Hambantota district
Meanwhile the DMC has also requested people living on the banks of Kalu, Kelani and Gin rivers to be vigilant “if rain persists”.
“If you see signs of landslides such as unusual water streams, unusual sounds or trees tilting, get away from the area immediately ..”, cautioned Asst. Director – Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Koddippili .
MET Dept. predictions: Over 50 mm of rain has been predicted over the next 24 hours for the Western province, Sabaragamuwa province and Central province. With regard to wind speeds, the department has predicted an increase of wind up to 60 kph in the coastal areas.
211 people dead
91 people reported missing
Over 700,000 people affected
(as of 10 pm, June 3)
The bridge in Kalu Ganga – Floods have damaged a bridge built across the Kalu Ganga, along the Ayagama – Kiriella road in Galkiriyagama. The damaged bridge has affected over 1000 families living in Dummalahena, Athukoralegoda and Baduwatte areas.
The Sri Lanka Navy has intervened to assist in transporting goods and people through the area while NBRO officials examine the location around Ayagama town.
Inhabitable houses in Divithura – Flood waters are receding in Inimankada and Mahawatee of the Welivitiya-Divithura divisional Secretariat. However, the affected houses are not in a habitable condition.
Baddegama bund – Temporary solutions given to five cracks appeared on the protective bund in the wake of floods.
The Ministry of Education has announced that all except for 54 schools which were closed due to the natural disaster will re-open on Monday, June 5. The decision has been taken based on the data submitted by the Departments of Education attached to the respective provinces.
Included in the list of schools that will not open on Monday are fifteen schools in the Sabaragamuwa Province and ten schools in the Southern Province that serve as relief shelters.
In addition, 29 schools in the Southern Province are unable to re-open due to the extensive damage caused by floods and landslides. Nevertheless, most schools in other areas are still being cleaned.
In other schools, the inventory of class rooms have been washed away by the floods while some buildings are at risk.
Mapalagama Central College, Galle – a place where thousands of students receive their education.
“… We will have to start from scratch. We cannot use any of the equipment. Everything was destroyed …” said the principal
And in Pitabeddara Dehigaspe Dudley Senanayake Maha Vidyalaya – according to the parents, re-opening the school on Monday “is just a dream”.
“… The departments of sports and agriculture were inundated and all the equipment was destroyed. The walls and gates have collapsed. Grade 08-B class room and the cafeteria have also collapsed. One path way has also been destroyed …” said the principal
The teachers are doing their very best to direct the children back to education despite the challenges that are ahead.
“… There are students who will face the grade 05 scholarship examination and the ordinary level examination. They must face these examinations. The system will not change just because of a flood. We are making great efforts …” said a Teacher.
GALLE
ELPITIYA
UDUGAMA
MATARA
AKURESSA
DENIYAYA
RATNAPURA – NIVITHIGALA
RATNAPURA – KALAWANA
RATNAPURA EDUCATION ZONE
