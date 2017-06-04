Extreme Weather: Predictions and warnings

The National Building Research Organisation’s landslide and earth-slip watch has been extended for another 24 hours as more areas have been warned of more possible landslides.

The warnings have been issued to the following areas:

Ratnapura district

Elapatha

Pelmadulla

Kuruwita

Eheliyagoda

Kiriella

Imbulpe

Ayagama

Kahawatte

Kalawana

Kolonna

Nivithigala

Kegalle district

Bulathkohupitiya

Deraniyagala

Yatiyantota

Dehiowita

Galle district

Baddegama

Yakkalamulla

Neluwa

Thawalama

Niyagama

Nagoda

Kalutara district

Bulathsinhala

Agalawatta

Wallavita

Baduraliya

Matara district

Kotapola

Pasgoda

Pitabeddara

Mulatiyana

Nuwara-Eliya district

Ambagamuwa Korale

Kothmale

Hambantota district

Walasmulla

Katuwana

Meanwhile the DMC has also requested people living on the banks of Kalu, Kelani and Gin rivers to be vigilant “if rain persists”.

“If you see signs of landslides such as unusual water streams, unusual sounds or trees tilting, get away from the area immediately ..”, cautioned Asst. Director – Disaster Management Centre Pradeep Koddippili .

MET Dept. predictions: Over 50 mm of rain has been predicted over the next 24 hours for the Western province, Sabaragamuwa province and Central province. With regard to wind speeds, the department has predicted an increase of wind up to 60 kph in the coastal areas.

The aftermath…

211 people dead

91 people reported missing

Over 700,000 people affected

(as of 10 pm, June 3)

The bridge in Kalu Ganga – Floods have damaged a bridge built across the Kalu Ganga, along the Ayagama – Kiriella road in Galkiriyagama. The damaged bridge has affected over 1000 families living in Dummalahena, Athukoralegoda and Baduwatte areas.

The Sri Lanka Navy has intervened to assist in transporting goods and people through the area while NBRO officials examine the location around Ayagama town.

Inhabitable houses in Divithura – Flood waters are receding in Inimankada and Mahawatee of the Welivitiya-Divithura divisional Secretariat. However, the affected houses are not in a habitable condition.

Baddegama bund – Temporary solutions given to five cracks appeared on the protective bund in the wake of floods.

Schools to re-open

The Ministry of Education has announced that all except for 54 schools which were closed due to the natural disaster will re-open on Monday, June 5. The decision has been taken based on the data submitted by the Departments of Education attached to the respective provinces.

Included in the list of schools that will not open on Monday are fifteen schools in the Sabaragamuwa Province and ten schools in the Southern Province that serve as relief shelters.

In addition, 29 schools in the Southern Province are unable to re-open due to the extensive damage caused by floods and landslides. Nevertheless, most schools in other areas are still being cleaned.

In other schools, the inventory of class rooms have been washed away by the floods while some buildings are at risk.

Mapalagama Central College, Galle – a place where thousands of students receive their education.

“… We will have to start from scratch. We cannot use any of the equipment. Everything was destroyed …” said the principal

And in Pitabeddara Dehigaspe Dudley Senanayake Maha Vidyalaya – according to the parents, re-opening the school on Monday “is just a dream”.

“… The departments of sports and agriculture were inundated and all the equipment was destroyed. The walls and gates have collapsed. Grade 08-B class room and the cafeteria have also collapsed. One path way has also been destroyed …” said the principal

The teachers are doing their very best to direct the children back to education despite the challenges that are ahead.

“… There are students who will face the grade 05 scholarship examination and the ordinary level examination. They must face these examinations. The system will not change just because of a flood. We are making great efforts …” said a Teacher.

Schools which will not re-open on Monday, June 5

GALLE

Pilagoda Primary School

Kristhudeva Balaka Vidyalaya

ELPITIYA

Pahala Welivitiya Primary School

Kahaduwa M/V

UDUGAMA

Mapalgama Central College

Nagoda Primary School

Unanvitiya Revatha M/V

Mapalagama Siri Sunanda M/V

Bembada Primary School

Urala Primary School

Hiniduma Mallika Vidyalaya

Habarakada Janapada Vidyalaya

MATARA

Matara Model Primary Vidyalaya

Olcott Model Primary School

Atthudawa M/V

Godagama Anagarika Dharmapala Vidyalaya

Nadugala M/V

Angunna Badulla M/V

Unnella Jayanthi Vidyalaya

Palatuwa Gunarathana Vidyalaya

Hittetiya Dharmapala Vidyalaya

Nilwala Model Primary School

Matara Central College

Rahula College

Walgama Mahanama Vidyalaya

St. Thomas’ Girls School

AKURESSA

Galpamunuwa Primary School

Sulthanagoda Primary School

Athuraliya M/V

Godapitiya Sadath M/V

Bopagoda Anura Vidyalaya

DENIYAYA

Dudley Senanayake Vidyalaya

Kerrthi Abeywickrama Vidyalaya

Panakaduwa M/V

Rotumba Vijayaba M/V

Deniyaya Rajapaksa M/V

Rotumba Keerthi Sri Primary School

Porupitiya Primary School

RATNAPURA – NIVITHIGALA

Kiribathgala Vidyalaya

Parawatte Tamil School

Pebotuwa M/V

RATNAPURA – KALAWANA

Kalawana Tamil School

Kalawana National School

RATNAPURA EDUCATION ZONE

Seevali M/V

Sirisumana M/V