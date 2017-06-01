Extreme weather: Heavy rains dull expectations over receding water levels

The last 24 hours have seen a drier spell for the West and the South, allowing the water levels in Galle to recede. Residents have been able to return to their homes and begin cleaning activities.

Let us now look ahead to the next 24 hours..

The Met Department forecasts that showery conditions can be expected to develop, to a certain extent, in the Southwestern part of the country on Friday.

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-western provinces.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected in the Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha, Ratnapura and Kegalle districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Eastern, Uva and North-central provinces as well as in the Vavuniya district, particularly in the afternoon.

Fairly strong winds of about 50 kmph can be expected during showers.

The sea area off the coast, extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota,and the sea area off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mullaitivu via Trincomalee can be very rough at times as the wind speed could increase up to 60 kmph at times.

The National Building Research Organisation says that if rainfall continues in the next 24 hours, the landslide warning issued for the Ratnapura, Kegalle, Galle, Kalutara, Matara, Hambantota and Nuwara Eliya districts will remain in place.