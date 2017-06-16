Entrepreneur Dulith Herath receives prestigious Eisenhower Foundation recognition

Sri Lanka’s own star entrepreneur Dulith Herath has been recognized as an Eisenhower Fellow by the Eisenhower Foundation.

Mr. Herath is the Chief Executive Officer of Sri Lanka’s largest e-commerce organization KAPRUKA and also founder of ‘Grasshoppers’.

When News 1st caught up with Mr. Dulith Herath, he said the ‘Grasshoppers’ initiative is “one of the reasons” why he received the Eisenhower Fellowship.

What is the Grasshoppers initiative? – Letting everyone do e-commerce.

“I always call e-commerce a ‘gold mine’. So to mine the gold, you need a tool – and Grasshoppers gives the tool to all the small and medium companies to get on to e-commerce.” – said Mr. Herath.

Mr. Herath strongly believes that e-commerce should not a giant like Amazon, Ebay or even his own Kapruka in Sri Lanka. “It should be something for everybody.” he said.

He pointed out how the plethora of shops down the streets (Eg: Saree shops, electronic shops) would eventually meet their bitter end, just because there will be one giant e-commerce company in the Island.

“This is happening in other countries” he said, and added that some of those countries are countering it by letting everybody get on board fast before it’s too late where a giant can thrive.

“Grasshoppers is all about that, and this Eisenhower Fellowship will do nothing but really enhance and connect me with the global world to create this big movement of e-commerce in Sri Lanka.” added the entrepreneur.

What is the Eisenhower Fellowship?

The Eisenhower Fellowship is one of the most prestigious fellowship experiences which connects a global network of dynamic change agents committed to creating a world more peaceful, prosperous and just.

George de Lama serves as president of the Eisenhower Foundation while Retired General Colin Powell serves as its Chairman.

Eisenhower alumni include Presidents, Prime Ministers, Humanitarian Leaders and Nobel Laureates.

Also, If you did not know already- this is what e-commerce is:

Electronic commerce is a platform to sell products online (Eg: Ebay, Amazon).

At its core, e-commerce refers to the purchase and sale of goods and/or services via electronic channels such as the Internet. E-commerce was first introduced in the 1960s via an electronic data interchange on value-added networks.