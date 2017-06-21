Emirates responds to Min. Eran Wickramaratne’s claims over Sri Lankan Airlines

Monday, 19th June 2017 – The State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne stated that there will be a discussion with Emirates regarding a possible tie up with SriLankan Airlines.

The minister stated the above while speaking about tackling ‘loss-making state institutions’ – which he said the government is hoping to tackle in a number of ways.

“…one, if to go for PPPs (Public Private Partnership) in order to come up with the required capital”, he said, adding that going into the stock market to gain funds is another way.

With regard to SriLankan Airlines, the minister stated that there is “no point” in the government pumping funds into it as capital. He added that the government is hoping to revive SLA through a PPP.

“As you know we are attempting to resolve the issue and we are in direct discussions with certain airlines. At this point of time we cannot say with certainty which airline we will tie up with. We have a discussion with Emirates airlines as well. We have requests for meeting with two other airlines including from from japan as well. We are conducting these discussions separately ..” said State Minister of Finance Eran Wickramaratne

Word from the Middle-East

Despite what the Minister said, according to reports from the Middle-East, Emirates has no plans to buy stakes in any airline or airport across the world.

Emirates had reportedly confirmed the matter to arabianbusiness.com.

The airline acquired a stake in SriLankan Airlines in 1998 for $70 million, but sold its share for $53 million in 2010.