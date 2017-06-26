Educational activities at medical faculties countrywide at a standstill

Educational activities of medical faculties in state universities around the country have come to a standstill for the past five months,

University students have been boycotting classes, calling on authorities to abolish private medical colleges.

The number of medical students currently studying at eight medical faculties of state universities, stands at 6,000. The students who began their boycott of classes on January 31 could be seen in a number of makeshift tents engaging in Satyagrahas.

Voice of the university students…

“It has been 150 days since we began to boycott educational activities, we are prepared to continue this fight forward”

“There are Satyagrahas being carried out opposite six state universities. The non stop Satyagraha campaign has passed 520 days and each day we are winning our fight to abolish SAITM”

Department Heads of medical faculties note that even though lecturers turn up for educational activities as usual, students don’t attend classes.