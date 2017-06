The Ministry of Education says that except for 56 schools, all other schools that were closed due to floods will reopen today, Monday, June 5.

Minister of Education for the Western Province, Ranjith Somawansa, says 99% of schools will function today.

He said that extra classes will be held for students to make up for lessons that have been missed.

Meanwhile, 39 schools in the Southern Province will remain closed today.

The Provincial Minister of Education said this is because the schools are still housing people who were displaced by floods and landslides.