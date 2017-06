Deputy Minister Arundika Fernando has admitted to having met with warranted former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia, Udayanga Weeratunga in Japan.

Arundika Fernando was seen in several images posted on Udayanga Weeratunga’s Facebook page during former president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s recent visit to Japan.

Weeratunga posted the images stating that he would assist his friend Arundika Fernando to improve Sri Lanka’s tourism industry.

Former Ambassador Udayanga Weeratunga who was warranted over the case pertaining to the MIG deal, also has a red alert issued against him for his arrest by the Interpol.