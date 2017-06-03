Latest update June 3rd, 2017 9:28 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Dengue threat hovering around flood-affected areas?

Jun 03, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Dengue threat hovering around flood-affected areas?

The National Dengue Eradication Unit says that the spread of Dengue could increase in areas affected by floods.

Community Physician at the Dengue Eradication Unit, Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said that the relevant health authorities have been informed about the situation.

The doctor informed the general public to seek medical advice if a fever persists for more than two days.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services Dr. Champa Aluthweera said that the number of Dengue patients in the Kurunegala District has reduced.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Extreme Weather: Relief operations in full swing as the concerned join in
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach