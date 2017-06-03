Dengue threat hovering around flood-affected areas?

The National Dengue Eradication Unit says that the spread of Dengue could increase in areas affected by floods.

Community Physician at the Dengue Eradication Unit, Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said that the relevant health authorities have been informed about the situation.

The doctor informed the general public to seek medical advice if a fever persists for more than two days.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services Dr. Champa Aluthweera said that the number of Dengue patients in the Kurunegala District has reduced.