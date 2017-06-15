Death of a school student sparks tension in Nanu-Oya (VIDEO)

A school student was killed in a motor-accident along the Hatton – Nuwara Eliya road. The school girl was run over by a truck travelling along the road.

The truck had hit the school girl while she was crossing the road.

The incident created a tense situation in Nanu-Oya, as residents set fire to the truck which ran over the girl.

Police say the truck driver has been taken into custody over the accident.

A heavy traffic congestion remain along the road as tension continue.