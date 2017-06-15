Death of a school student sparks tension in Nanu-Oya (VIDEO)

Jun 15, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
A school student was killed in a motor-accident along the Hatton – Nuwara Eliya road. The school girl was run over by a truck travelling along the road.
The truck had hit the school girl while she was crossing the road.
The incident created a tense situation in Nanu-Oya, as residents set fire to the truck which ran over the girl.
Police say the truck driver has been taken into custody over the accident.
A heavy traffic congestion remain along the road as tension continue.
