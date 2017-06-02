Latest update June 2nd, 2017 9:47 AM

Crude oil pipeline ruptures at sea

Crude oil pipeline ruptures at sea

A main pipeline carrying crude oil to Kollonawa has ruptured at a sea buoy.

The Marine Environment Protection Authority said that the sea buoy is located 9 kilometers off the coast of Usswatakeiyawa Negombo.

The Authority noted that the buoy was damaged due to rough seas caused by the increase in wind speeds.

According to the Marine Environment Protection Authority, operations have begun to remove the layers of oil that leaked through the ruptured buoy.


