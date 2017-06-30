Cristiano Ronaldo posts photo of his baby twins

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted the first picture of his newborn twins born to a surrogate mum in the United States.

In his post he wrote: ‘So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life’.

The 32-year-old, who suffered professional disappointment on Wednesday night when Portugal were knocked out of the Confederations Cup, returned home to celebrate his personal joy.

The names of the two adorable children are believed to be ‘Mateo’ and ‘Eva’.