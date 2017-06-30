Latest update June 30th, 2017 5:30 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Cristiano Ronaldo posts photo of his baby twins

Jun 30, 2017 Local, Sports, Top Slider 0

Cristiano Ronaldo posts photo of his baby twins

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted the first picture of his newborn twins born to a surrogate mum in the United States.

In his post he wrote: ‘So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life’.

The 32-year-old, who suffered professional disappointment on Wednesday night when Portugal were knocked out of the Confederations Cup, returned home to celebrate his personal joy.

The names of the two adorable children are believed to be ‘Mateo’ and ‘Eva’.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach