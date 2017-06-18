Crisis at Transport Ministry? Bus owners accuse govt of malpractices

There were charges of malpractices when issuing route permits to buses under the previous administration.

According to the private Bus Owners Association, such is still the case even under the government of ‘good governance’. The association charges that these malpractices are a violation of bus owners rights.

The Ceylon Today newspaper has quoted Minister of Transport Nimal Siripala de Silva saying ‘nearly 2,095 files of the National Transport Commission had been taken to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division to probe malpractices during the previous regime’.

The Bus Owners Association charges that the previous administration issued over 80 route permits to political affiliates – a mistake repeated by the current administration.

“We feel that the current minister of transport is engaging in this wrongful act”, the association said.

News 1st inquired into the matter from the chairman of the national transport commission M.A.P. Hemachandra, he noted that the commission currently operates in line with a court order, adding that proper tender process is followed.