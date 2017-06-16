Latest update June 16th, 2017 9:38 PM

Court grants Wimal Weerawansa permission to travel abroad

Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne granted permission for parliamentarian Wimal Weerawansa to travel overseas during the period from June 19 to June 23.

The magistrate issued the order after taking into consideration a request made by Wimal Weerawansa pointing out that he needs to attend a defence conference organised by a university in Pakistan with a group including former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Earlier, an order was issued by the Fort Magistrate preventing overseas travel of Wimal Weerawansa, without the permission of the courts, over a case filed at the Fort Magistrate with regard to charges of misusing state vehicles during his tenure as the Minister of Housing and Construction.


