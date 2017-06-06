Namal Rajapaksa, two others indicted on money laundering charges

Indictments were handed over to three defendants on Tuesday, including Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa before Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulathunga.

Indictments have been filed against the suspects over charges of violating the Money Laundering Act, in earning an income of Rs. 30 million through a transaction between Gowers Corporate Services Private Limited and another company.

The three defendants were present before court, following summons issued by the High Court.

The Colombo High Court also ordered that the fingerprints of the suspects be recorded.

Judge Gihan Kulathunga ordered the suspects to be released on bail that had been ordered by the Colombo High Court on an earlier occasion. The suspects were advised to be present before court once again on June 28.

Charges have also been leveled against two other suspects in connection to the case. Attorneys-at-Law representing them informed court that they are currently overseas.