Court of Appeal ‘dismisses’ petitions filed by Perpetual Treasuries on bond scam

The Court of Appeal dismissed the request made by Perpetual Treasuries Limited, seeking the cancellation ofthe Monetary Board directive limiting the transactions carried out by the company and its two subsidiaries.

On November 07 last year, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka imposed a directive restricting the transactions of Perpetual Treasuries Limited, which faces allegations relating to the Treasury bond scam.

Perpetual Treasuries Limited filed a petition seeking the cancellation of that directive.

The Attorney General and the lawyers representing the respondents pointed out that the companies in question have not been registered in a proper manner.

President of the Court of Appeal Rohini Walgama and the bench accepted the facts presented and issued a order dismissing the petition.

Speaking to News1st, the Attorney General noted that contradictions in the company names mentioned in the petition and used for registrations, was the reason to raise objections against the petitions.