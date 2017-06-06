Country fully committed to Paris Climate Change Agreement: PM at UN Ocean Conference

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, addressing the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York, yesterday, noted that the country is fully committed to the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The high-level United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development will draw attention to conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

The happening coincides with World Oceans Day, to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.