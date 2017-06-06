Latest update June 6th, 2017 10:44 PM

Jun 06, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Country fully committed to Paris Climate Change Agreement: PM at UN Ocean Conference

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, addressing the United Nations Ocean Conference in New York, yesterday, noted that the country is fully committed to the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

The high-level United Nations Conference to Support the Implementation of Sustainable Development will draw attention to conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

The happening coincides with World Oceans Day, to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 14.


Sirasa Pulathisi Poson Udanaya to commence tomorrow
