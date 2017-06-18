Coroner releases results of Carrie Fisher death inquiry

Jun 18, 2017 Keshala Dias Entertainment, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has released a summary of its findings into the death of “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher.
It was revealed that Fisher died from sleep apnoea.
Her death certificate said in January that the 60-year-old, best known for her role as Princess Leia, had suffered a cardiac arrest.
But in a statement the LA coroner said the exact cause was unknown.
Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts.
