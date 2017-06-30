Contention arises over preparation of employee shifts at SriLankan Airlines

Reports have surfaced that contention has arisen in relation to the preparation of employee shifts at SriLankan Airlines.

Several trade unions at SriLankan Airlines say the preparation of shifts, which was done by the Manager of Aviation Operations, has been vested under the Head of Human Resources.

They alleged that this move was taken as the staff shifts were not being prepared according to the needs of the CEO of SriLankan Airlines.

However, some trade unions see this as a positive sign for change.

They view this as a move to minimise the impropriety that takes places when staff allocation for aircraft is done based on the personal needs of some.

Speaking to News1st, Chairman of SriLankan Airlines Ajith Dias said no change has been made to the system in preparing staff shifts.

However, it was stated that, starting next month, the allocation of shifts will take place in a more streamlined and effective manner.

The Chairman of SriLankan Airlines refuted allegations made that this move is done as changes are not being done as per the requirements of the CEO.