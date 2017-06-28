The Colombo High Court today granted bail to three suspects, including Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, in a case pertaining to a financial transaction.

The case was filed by the Attorney General over the misuse of Rs.30 million rupees in a financial transaction carried out by Gowers Corporate Services Pvt Ltd, a company owned by MP Namal Rajapaksa.

High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe released the suspects on sureties of one million rupees each.

Eleven indictments were filed against five suspects in the case under the Money Laundering Act.

Suspects in the case including MP Namal Rajapaksa, Sujani Bogollagama and Nithayani Samaranayaka appeared in court today.

Attorneys-at-Law appearing for the 2nd and 3rd defendants in the case said their clients had travelled overseas before the hearings began.

Court issued notices to the two defendants and postponed the case until August 31.