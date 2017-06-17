Coastal line train services delayed

Jun 17, 2017 Keshala Dias Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
A delay in train services were reported along the coastal railway line. A train transporting oil from Kalutara to Payagala had experienced a technical failure.
The railway control room stated that this situation had caused delays in trains travelling along the railway line to and from Colombo.
The Railway Control Room added that repairs have begun on the stalled train.
