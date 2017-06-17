Latest update June 17th, 2017 11:25 AM

Coastal line train services delayed

Coastal line train services delayed

A delay in train services were reported along the coastal railway line.  A train transporting oil from Kalutara to Payagala had experienced a technical failure.

The railway control room stated that this situation had caused delays in trains travelling along the railway line to and from Colombo.

The Railway Control Room added that repairs have begun on the stalled train.


Sugar importers say sugar prices may not change despite new tax increase
