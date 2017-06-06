China – Sri Lanka Cooperation Studies Centre inks MOU

Jun 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Business, Local, News Ticker 0
The China – Sri Lanka Cooperation Studies Centre of the Pathfinder Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Communist Party affiliated to the China Centre for Contemporary Studies.
Signing of the MOU was preceded by a round table discussion between the two institutions covering several broad subjects which included “How to consolidate the outcome of Silk Road International Cooperation Forum, through Sri Lanka – China cooperation.
