China – Sri Lanka Cooperation Studies Centre inks MOU

The China – Sri Lanka Cooperation Studies Centre of the Pathfinder Foundation inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chinese Communist Party affiliated to the China Centre for Contemporary Studies.

Signing of the MOU was preceded by a round table discussion between the two institutions covering several broad subjects which included “How to consolidate the outcome of Silk Road International Cooperation Forum, through Sri Lanka – China cooperation.


