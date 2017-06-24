Latest update June 24th, 2017 1:45 PM

Children among over 4,000 HIV positive cases recorded

The National STD/AIDS Control Programme says that among the HIV positive cases reported in the country at present, children account for eighty cases.

Over 4,000 HIV positive cases have been recorded at present in the country.

According to the Director of the programme, Dr. Sisira Liyanage, fifty of the eighty children are currently receiving treatment.

He also added that a special programme is underway to prevent the stigmatisation of such children.


