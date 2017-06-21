Cabinet has approved the drafting of a bill for the management of the current government debt.The decision was announced by Co-cabinet Spokesperson, Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka at the cabinet media briefing today, Wednesday, June 21.

“While Sri Lanka’s government debt is 9384 billion rupees, it makes up 76 percent of the government revenue in 2016. This has created a concern at national level to maintain the government debt at a sustainable level,” said Minister Gayantha Karunathilaka.

He stated that the proposal has made by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the Minister of National Policy and Economic Affairs, to draft a bill on the management of the current government debt and other required measures, was approved in cabinet.