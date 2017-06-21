Jun 21, 2017 Bella Dalima Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran took oaths as the Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Education.The Chief Minister took oaths before the governor of the Northern Province
These two provincial ministries were left vacant after the two people holding the positions were accused of corruption.
The Chief Minister of the Northern Province held an independent investigation committee and asked Northern Provincial Ministers T.Kurukularasa and P. Ayngaranesan to resign.
