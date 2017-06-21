Latest update June 21st, 2017 4:43 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

C.V. Wigneswaran takes oaths as Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Education

Jun 21, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

C.V. Wigneswaran takes oaths as Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Education

Chief Minister of the Northern Province C.V. Wigneswaran took oaths as the Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Education.The Chief Minister took oaths before the governor of the Northern Province

These two provincial ministries were left vacant after the two people holding the positions were accused of corruption.

The Chief Minister of the Northern Province held an independent investigation committee and asked Northern Provincial Ministers T.Kurukularasa and P. Ayngaranesan to resign.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Mohammed bin Salman named Saudi Arabia's crown prince
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach