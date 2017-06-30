Building funded by Indian govt declared open in Kilinochchi

The new building for the Agricultural and Engineering faculties of the University of Jaffna were declared open today in Kilinochchi.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 550 million, and was funded by the Government of India.

A large number of people attended the event, including the Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, the Minister of Higher Education and Highways and the Vice Chancellor of the Jaffna University.

“We are at a moment of great opportunities in our ties with Sri Lanka. An opportunity to achieve a quantum jump in our partnership across different fields and for us the most relevant benchmark for the success of our friendship is your progress and success. We have signed a MoU for corporation and joint economic projects with Sri Lanka during the visit of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka in April this year”, said Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Taranjit Singh Sandhu