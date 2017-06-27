Latest update June 27th, 2017 6:56 PM

New revelations come to light during Bond Scam inquiry!

An alarming revelation was made at the Central Bank bond scam inquiry today (June 27) at the Presidential Commission.

Attorney General’s Department revealed there is a pattern in trading designed to mask the real beneficiary in bond transactions, according to the .

According to the pattern, the Employees Providence Fund sells its securities at a lower price and buys them back at a higher price, while an intermediary makes a profit.

It was revealed that the pattern has been designed at the expense of the Employees Provident Fund to which all workers contribute monthly for their retirement.

More details to follow. Stay tuned to newsfirst.lk.


