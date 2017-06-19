Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

Jun 19, 2017 Keshala Dias Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0
Beyonce’s dad appears to have confirmed the singer has given birth to twins, posting a message of congratulations on social media.
Her dad, Mathew Knowles tweeted a message saying “they’re here” and wishing them a happy birthday from grandad.
They’re here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/woFRKoL7eO
— Mathew Knowles (@MathewKnowles) June 18, 2017
The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Sep 28, 2016 0
Aug 05, 2015 0
Jun 19, 2017 0
Jun 19, 2017 0
Jun 19, 2017 0