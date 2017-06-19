Latest update June 19th, 2017 3:35 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

Jun 19, 2017 Entertainment, Local, News Ticker 0

Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins

Beyonce’s dad appears to have confirmed the singer has given birth to twins, posting a message of congratulations on social media.

Her dad, Mathew Knowles tweeted a message saying “they’re here” and wishing them a happy birthday from grandad.

 

The superstar singer and her mogul husband, who married in 2008, are also parents to a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach