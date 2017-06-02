Latest update June 2nd, 2017 12:40 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Thajudeen murder investigation: Bail granted to former DIG Anura Senanayake

Jun 02, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Thajudeen murder investigation: Bail granted to former DIG Anura Senanayake

Bail was granted to former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake who was in remand custody for over a year in connection to concealing evidence on the Wasim Thajudeen murder investigation.

Bail was granted by the Colombo High Court when a bail application submitted by Anura Senanayake was taken up for consideration.

Anura Senanayake was ordered to post cash bail amounting to one million rupees and three sureties amounting to five million rupees each.

The Colombo High Court judge also ordered Anura Senanayake to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department every Sunday.

Anura Senanayake has been barred from traveling overseas and was ordered to hand in his passport to the court.The judge also informed Senanayake that bail will be rescinded if he attempts to influence the investigations or witnesses involved in the case.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach