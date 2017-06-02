Thajudeen murder investigation: Bail granted to former DIG Anura Senanayake

Bail was granted to former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake who was in remand custody for over a year in connection to concealing evidence on the Wasim Thajudeen murder investigation.

Bail was granted by the Colombo High Court when a bail application submitted by Anura Senanayake was taken up for consideration.

Anura Senanayake was ordered to post cash bail amounting to one million rupees and three sureties amounting to five million rupees each.

The Colombo High Court judge also ordered Anura Senanayake to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department every Sunday.

Anura Senanayake has been barred from traveling overseas and was ordered to hand in his passport to the court.The judge also informed Senanayake that bail will be rescinded if he attempts to influence the investigations or witnesses involved in the case.