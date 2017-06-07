Attacks on Iranian parliament and Tomb of Ayatollah Khomeini – One assailant captured

A group of armed men have opened fire at the Iranian Parliament and at the shrine of Ayatollah Khomeini in the country’s capital, Tehran.

It has been a chaotic couple of weeks around the globe with the attacks in Manchester during an Ariana Grande concert, the attack at London Bridge, Incident in Notre Dame to name a few and now, in the capital of Iran.

UPDATE:

Reuters reports say the simultaneous attacks have killed up-to seven people and wounded several others.

Reports also speak of unconfirmed reports that attackers had taken four hostages inside the parliament building.

And at the Tomb of Khomeini, new reports say the attacker had set off a suicide bomb after shooting at people.

What Happened

Iranian Parliament

Reports say at least one gunman fired shots inside parliament of Iran. A guard has been wounded in the leg but there are no confirmed reports on other casualties. Some foreign media outlets say two members of the public were also injured.

Iranian media say that two security guards were injured in the attack. They have also quoted an MP saying there were a number of attackers who were armed with AK-47 rifles. “There were three attackers armed with two Kalashnikov rifles and one colt pistol,” MP Elyas Hazrati told the media.

As soon as the incident took place, security forces had massed in and outside the parliament building, said a witness speaking to Reuters news agency.

Foreign media say that a male assailant has been captured while on the run after escaping the building.

The mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini – Tomb of the modern state founder

Reports say the shooting at the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum (south of the parliament) happened simultaneously.

Initial reports from Iran say several people have been injured in the attack. However, it is not clear if the attacker who opened fire at the tomb has been apprehended.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini launched the Islamic revolution in 1979.