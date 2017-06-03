Latest update June 3rd, 2017 6:57 AM

Ariana Grande visits injured fans in hospital

US singer Ariana Grande has visited fans injured in last month’s terror attack at her Manchester concert.

The star spent time with youngsters at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital in a surprise appearance ahead of a benefit concert on Sunday.

Following the singer’s visit, the father of one of the injured said he had never seen his daughter so happy.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi killed 22 people and injured dozens more at Grande’s 22 May Manchester Arena gig.

