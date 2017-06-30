Archbishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith cautions authorities over dumping garbage in Muthurajawela

Archbishop of Colombo, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has criticised the dumping of garbage in Muthurajawela.

Issuing a letter, the Archbishop of Colombo, denounced the dumping of garbage collected in the Colombo city, at Muthurajawela, by the Colombo Municipal Council and some other government agencies, without any concern for the environment.

The haphazard manner of the dumping of garbage, which includes human body parts discarded from hospitals and mortuaries, is causing much harm to the environment and to the people living in areas surrounding the Muthurajawela marsh.

His Eminence adds that this is severely hampering the fishing resources in the Negombo lagoon, on which the livelihood of many people depend.

In his letter, the Archbishop states, that Muthurajawela marsh has been gazetted under the Environmental Protection and Conservation Act, adding that the ad hoc dumping of garbage, without carrying out a proper study, will lead to the destruction of this natural resource.

In conclusion, the Archbishop of Colombo appeals to the government, the Colombo Municipal Council and other officials responsible to immediately arrest the haphazard dumping of garbage in Muthurajawela.