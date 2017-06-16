Appeals for university admission commence; registration of eligible students underway

The University Grants Commission says the acceptance of appeals with regard to university admissions has commenced.

Chairman of the Commission, Professor Mohan de Silva said the Z-scores for the admission of students for the academic year 2017 was released last week.

The professor also said that results are available on the official website of the UGC and letters will be sent to students who have been selected.

Accordingly, students who have missed the cut off mark and those who had not been selected to the course of their preferences can submit appeals to the Commission.

Professor de Silva further noted that the registration of students who have been selected is currently underway adding that over 30,000 students will be admitted to universities this year.