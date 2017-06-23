Latest update June 23rd, 2017 10:23 PM

Jun 23, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

Another photographer allegedly attacked by protesting students in Ruhuna

Another photographer was attacked by students today. The photographer was attacked while he was covering a protest held to oppose the police action against university students who stormed the Ministry of Health and caused damaged to public property.

The protest was being carried out opposite the premises of the Ruhuna University.

A number of police teams including the Gandara-Matara Police were deployed to the location.

A photographer was also attacked on Thursday, June 22 and a police officer was attacked during a protest organised by the Medical Faculty Students Collective in Galle.

Police Media Spokesperson, SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that legal action will be taken against individuals who break the law in such a blatant manner.

 


