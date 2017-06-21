Anil Kumble quits as India coach after alleged fall-out with Virat Kohli

India cricket coach Anil Kumble has stepped down from his position after a widely-speculated feud with captain Virat Kohli, marking a bitter end to a highly successful tenure.

Kumble’s decision comes in the wake of reports claiming rifts between him and Kohli, and just two days after India’s embarrassing loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

His one year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy but he was given the option to travel with the team to the West Indies for the limited overs series beginning on Friday.

However, Kumble decided to stay back in London for the ICC ‘Annual Conference’ as he is the chairman of the Cricket Committee while the Indian team boarded the flight to Barbados.

Kohli had met the BCCI top brass along with Kumble in London before leaving for the West Indies today.

The meeting took place after the high-profile Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) communicated to the BCCI that it had failed resolve the differences between Kumble and Kohli.

The BCCI invited applications for the role last month and Kumble had re-applied for the same.