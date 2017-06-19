Airbus unveils upgraded A380 jumbo

Airbus has unveiled plans to upgrade the world’s biggest passenger jet, promising greater fuel efficiency and room for more seats.

The company says it will provide a 4% fuel burn saving along with 80 extra seats.

The A380plus is fitted with new winglets measuring approximately 4,7 metres in height, an uplet of 3.5 metres, and a downlet of 1,2metres -and designed to improve aerodynamics and reduce drag.

It will have an increased maximum take-off weight and need less regular maintenance checks.

Airbus said that along with other enhancements, the plane would cut costs for airlines by 13% per seat.