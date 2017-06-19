Airbus unveils upgraded A380 jumbo

Jun 19, 2017 Keshala Dias Life Style, Local, News Ticker, Science & Technology, Top Slider 0
Airbus has unveiled plans to upgrade the world’s biggest passenger jet, promising greater fuel efficiency and room for more seats.
The company says it will provide a 4% fuel burn saving along with 80 extra seats.
The A380plus is fitted with new winglets measuring approximately 4,7 metres in height, an uplet of 3.5 metres, and a downlet of 1,2metres -and designed to improve aerodynamics and reduce drag.
It will have an increased maximum take-off weight and need less regular maintenance checks.
Airbus said that along with other enhancements, the plane would cut costs for airlines by 13% per seat.
