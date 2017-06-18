Adverse weather: Roadways, hospitals incur losses amounting to billions

The Road Development Authority (RDA) says, they estimate a loss of Rs. 6.8 billion caused to the road network following floods and landslides.

Director of the Maintenance and Management Unit at the RDA, Kamal Amaraweera said, much of the damage has been reported from the Galle, Matara, Kalutara and Ratnapura districts.

He added that a number of roads in the Kegalle and Hambantota districts too were damaged following the disaster situation.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health says damage was caused to 94 health institutes following extreme weather.The institutions include base hospitals, divisional hospitals, rural hospitals as well as health clinics in the Ratnapura, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

The Ministry says that a minimum of Rs. 670 million is needed to repair and renovate these hospitals and clinics.

The Ministry further stated that steps are being taken to relocate some of these health institutes to safer locations.