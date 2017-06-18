Adverse weather: A rainy Sunday with landslide warnings to seven districts

The NBRO says that the landslide warning issued to seven districts is still in effect.

Director of the Landslide and Risk Management Unit of the NBRO, R.M.S. Bandara said that landslide warning will be in effect in the districts of Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Kegalle and Nuwara Eliya, until this evening.

He warns the public living in hilly areas to be vigilant of possible landslides during heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy says that following the incessant rains, the water levels in reservoirs surrounding power plants, have risen to 48%.

However, Media Spokesperson for the Ministry, Sulakshana Jayawardena said, the water levels of the Victoria and Randenigala reservoirs had not comparatively increased.

Therefore, Sulakshana Jayawardena said they would continue to rely on coal for the daily generation of electricity.

Meantime, the Ministry of Disaster Management noted that two-hundred new rain gauges would be installed in locations that are at high risk of being inundated following heavy rains.

The Ministry Secretary said steps are being taken to network all rain gauges that are in operation at present, adding that measures will be taken to ensure the immediate availability of data regarding the weather for the Met Department.

Meanwhile, the Met Department predicts rains in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Northwestern provinces during the course of the day, Sunday.

The Department says there is a possibility for thundershowers in the Uva and Eastern provinces this afternoon.