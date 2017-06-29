Additional allowance to be granted for those treating patients with Dengue

The Health Ministry has decided to grant an additional allowance to all doctors and staff who treat Dengue patients.

Deputy Director General at the Health Ministry Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the decision was taken based on the instructions of the president.

Plans have been made to grant the additional allowance from this month.

Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva added that a mechanism is currently being formulated in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has appointed a special team to inquire into hospitals that have experienced an influx of Dengue patients.

Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva said that the team will conduct discussions with the specialist doctors at the hospitals and identify certain requirements.

The team on Wednesday inquired into the state of the Negombo Hospital.