Latest update June 29th, 2017 10:47 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Additional allowance to be granted for those treating patients with Dengue

Jun 29, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Additional allowance to be granted for those treating patients with Dengue

The Health Ministry has decided to grant an additional allowance to all doctors and staff who treat Dengue patients.

Deputy Director General at the Health Ministry Dr. Harsha de Silva said that the decision was taken based on the instructions of the president.

Plans have been made to grant the additional allowance from this month.

Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva added that a mechanism is currently being formulated in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has appointed a special team to inquire into hospitals that have experienced an influx of Dengue patients.

Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva said that the team will conduct discussions with the specialist doctors at the hospitals and identify certain requirements.

The team on Wednesday inquired into the state of the Negombo Hospital.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Suspect arrested over killing in Mattakkuliya
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach