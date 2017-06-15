Anger erupted between local residents and police in the Nanu Oya town today following the death of a child in a motor accident.

A six-year-old girl was run over by a tipper truck at around 7 a.m. while she was on her way to school.

The girl had been on the yellow crossing when she was run over by the tipper truck.

Residents claimed that police had intervened to move the tipper-truck from the scene of the accident.

Thereafter, when the tipper-truck had turned around and returned to the scene, a group had set the vehicle ablaze.

The group placed the child’s body on the street and protested, demanding the arrest of the driver.

Our News1st correspondent said the group had damaged a few mobile phones and cameras which captured footage of the incident.

Personnel of the Police Special Task Force and officers of the Nanu Oya, Lindula, Aggarapathana and Talawakele Police Stations were dispatched to the location to control the protesters.

Following the magisterial inquest, the child’s remains were taken to the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital with the intervention of the police.

The girl was a resident of the Radella area and a student of the Nanu Oya Sinhala School.

Later this afternoon, the police said the driver of the tipper-truck was arrested.

Following the incident, the Officer in Charge of Nanu Oya was temporarily transferred to the Nuwara Eliya Police Station.