Latest update June 26th, 2017 9:25 AM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Dengue high-risk zones identified in Colombo district

Jun 26, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Dengue high-risk zones identified in Colombo district

Fourteen out of the 15 divisional secretariats in the Colombo District have been identified as Dengue high risk zones.

According to the National Co-ordinator of the Dengue Prevention Campaign, Dr. Hasitha Perera notes that at the moment, the prevention of the Dengue epidemic must be of national importance.

A programme to tackle the spread of Dengue in the Colombo District commenced last Saturday.

One thousand members of the tri-forces and police have been deployed for this purpose. The programme is jointly organised by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government, and the Colombo District Secretariat.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Kalkudah Alcohol Distillery "in violation of president's vision and national policy"
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach