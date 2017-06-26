Dengue high-risk zones identified in Colombo district

Fourteen out of the 15 divisional secretariats in the Colombo District have been identified as Dengue high risk zones.

According to the National Co-ordinator of the Dengue Prevention Campaign, Dr. Hasitha Perera notes that at the moment, the prevention of the Dengue epidemic must be of national importance.

A programme to tackle the spread of Dengue in the Colombo District commenced last Saturday.

One thousand members of the tri-forces and police have been deployed for this purpose. The programme is jointly organised by the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Provincial Councils and Local Government, and the Colombo District Secretariat.