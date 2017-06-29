Over 650 unprotected rail crossings – Transport Ministry reveals new plans

The Ministry of Transport says that there are about 684 unprotected railway crossings across the country

Deputy Minister Ashok Abeysinghe said that steps have been taken to install bell and lighting systems at 200 unprotected railway crossings within the year.

The minister added that plans have been made to install bell and lighting systems at all unprotected railway crossings.

The Railways Department said that legal action has been filed against 29 individuals who travelled across railway crossings while the crossing was closed. The raids were conducted on June 27.

Railway Security Superintendent Anura Premarathne said that these steps were taken due to the increase in the number of train accidents.

He added that teams for the raids have been deployed from 26 service stations countrywide.