6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Turkey and Greece

6.3 magnitude earthquake shakes Turkey and Greece

A strong magnitude 6.3 earthquake off the western coast of Turkey and between the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chinos shook buildings from the Aegean Turkish province of Izmir to the Greek capital of Athens.

Witnesses said they felt a strong quake as “everyone ran outside,” with one describing it as the biggest they ever felt in Turkey.

Other earthquake monitoring agencies issued preliminary reports of a tremor of varying magnitude, with the USGS alerting a 6.3 and the Greek Geodynamics Institute posting a 6.1 quake.


