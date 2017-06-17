Over 2000 arrested in an island-wide raid to prevent crime and motor-accidents

Jun 17, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Police conducted an island-wide raid on Friday night (June 16), resulting in a staggering 2241 arrests.
The raid went on for four hours, starting at 11 pm, Friday night and going on till 3 am Saturday Morning (June 17). It involved 11,558 police officers from 481 different police stations.
The main focus of the Police was prevention of crime and motor accidents.
934 people for roaming at night with no justifiable reason
595 suspects with arrest warrants against them
489 for driving under the influence
372 for the possession of cannabis
305 for driving without a valid licence
197 for reckless driving
176 for the possession of alcohol
94 for the possession of heroin
70 suspects wanted by police
Arresting such a large number of suspects and those who are wanted by police in a span of four hours show how efficient our Police Force is.
