Over 2000 arrested in an island-wide raid to prevent crime and motor-accidents

Police conducted an island-wide raid on Friday night (June 16), resulting in a staggering 2241 arrests.

The raid went on for four hours, starting at 11 pm, Friday night and going on till 3 am Saturday Morning (June 17). It involved 11,558 police officers from 481 different police stations.

The main focus of the Police was prevention of crime and motor accidents.

The arrested 2241 suspects included;

934 people for roaming at night with no justifiable reason

595 suspects with arrest warrants against them

489 for driving under the influence

372 for the possession of cannabis

305 for driving without a valid licence

197 for reckless driving

176 for the possession of alcohol

94 for the possession of heroin

70 suspects wanted by police

Arresting such a large number of suspects and those who are wanted by police in a span of four hours show how efficient our Police Force is.

But what happens to those who act against the constitution by inciting racism?